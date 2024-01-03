Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28,671 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.37.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

Apple stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.