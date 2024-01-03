Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,511 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

