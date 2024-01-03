Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Ship Lease worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $712.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

