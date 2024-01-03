Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of GRBK opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

