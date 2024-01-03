Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $154,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

GFF opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

