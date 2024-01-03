Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.