Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.37.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

