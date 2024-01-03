Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.