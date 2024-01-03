HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of HNI worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,786.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,350.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

