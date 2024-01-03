HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.