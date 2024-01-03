IFP Advisors Inc Sells 637 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 0.4 %

CROX stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.