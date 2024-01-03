Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $11.05 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.37.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

