IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,490 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 164,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.