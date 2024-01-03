iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,479,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,902,000 after acquiring an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

KXI opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

