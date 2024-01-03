Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

