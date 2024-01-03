Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,427 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

