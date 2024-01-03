Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,677. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.94. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.