Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.