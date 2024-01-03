Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

Apple stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

