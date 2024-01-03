Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 24.6% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.37.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

