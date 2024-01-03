Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.87 and its 200-day moving average is $454.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

