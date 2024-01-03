Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 10th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

