Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

