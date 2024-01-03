Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

