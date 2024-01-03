Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.