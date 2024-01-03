Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.