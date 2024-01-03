Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $382.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $274.80 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.