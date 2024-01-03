NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NOV were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,052,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,775 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,644,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOV opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.