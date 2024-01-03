NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

