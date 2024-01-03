NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

