NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.