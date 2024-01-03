Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 2,493 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

