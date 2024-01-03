Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 237.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 27.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.82. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $275,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.06.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

