Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,751 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 188.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Photronics by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 398,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 366,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

