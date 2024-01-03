Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock worth $17,394,348. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

