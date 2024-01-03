Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QBR.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$31.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.74. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

