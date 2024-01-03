RFG Advisory LLC Has $29.59 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.54.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

