Richelieu Gestion SA Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,517,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,598,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

