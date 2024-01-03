Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Safe Bulkers worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 52.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

