SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of ALLY opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

