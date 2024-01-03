SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

