SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemours by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

