SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

