SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vitesse Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VTS. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.46 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

