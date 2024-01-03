SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

