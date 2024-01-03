SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 477,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $167,930,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.