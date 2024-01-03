SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 34.7% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLI

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.