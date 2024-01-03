SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

