SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at $178,535,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares valued at $170,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

