SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $5.55 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

